Toyota Supra with a Turbo S50B30 Inline-Six

Albin Berg has spent the last four months working on a Toyota Supra Mk4 in his amazing garage in Sweden. Albin is building the Supra for drifting and street. Power comes from a built 3.0 L S50B30 inline-six normally found in a BMW E36 M3. The engine features forged pistons, H-beam rods, billet crank, VANOS delete, dry sump, custom intake, and MaxxECU. Albin expects the engine to make about 430 horsepower on low boost through a 4-inch exhaust. The transmission is a five-speed manual from a BMW E61 530d with a twin-disc clutch. The Supra also features electric steering and Porsche/Brembo brakes behind 265/30-19 tires in front and 315/30-19 tires in back. Follow the project’s progress and see other amazing projects on Albin’s YouTube channel.

Source: ABM and ABM FB page