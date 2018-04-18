For Sale: Porsche 944 with a 5.3 L LSx V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1985 Porsche 944 is for sale on eBay in Winnetka, California with a buy-it-now price of $11,699. Under the hood sits a 2002 5.3 L LSx V8 (LM7 or L59) that features an iron-block, Texas Speed and Performance 228R 110 LSA camshaft and hardened pushrods, LS7 lifters, Comp valve springs, LS6 intake and injectors, decked heads, and LS2 timing chain. Power goes to the NT555R drag radials on Fuch wheels through an AOR five-speed transaxle and LSD. Other upgrades include Borla 2.5-inch exhaust, widebody kit, power windows and mirrors, and aluminum radiator. Drawbacks are cracked dash, paint cracks, manual steering and brakes.

Source: eBay