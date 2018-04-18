BMW E46 with a VQ35 V6

This BMW E46 is being built by Sagid Muradov and his Father in Tbilisi, Georgia for a customer to drift. The E46 is powered by Nissan’s 3.5 L VQ35DE V6 that will make 330 horsepower on factory specs and a tune. They replaced the factory oil pan with one from a 2001-2003 Nissan Pathfinder to get the engine to fit. They also built a set of custom exhaust headers, engine mounts, and transmission crossmember. The drivetrain consists of a ZF five-speed manual transmission modified with a Nissan bellhousing, BMW clutch, Nissan 350Z flywheel and pressure plate, and E46 rear end. We look forward to this project being completed but until then you can view more photos of the E46 on Sagid’s Facebook album.

