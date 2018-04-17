Electric Accord Goes 0-60 MPH in 2.48 Seconds

Teslonda is a 1981 Honda Accord with an electric powertrain owned by Jim Belosic. In our previous article we said the Tesla electric motor and Chevy Volt battery pack can push the 2,438 lb car from 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds. Since then Jim has continued to work on the Accord and lowered the 0-60 mph to 2.48 seconds. Listen as Jim explains the different parts that went into this wild project and then shows you Teslonda’s extreme acceleration. Also check out the great photos at Speedhunters.

Source: Jimmy Built and @jimmy.built