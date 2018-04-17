Daihatsu Copen with a SR20DET Inline-Four

This Daihatsu Copen L880K was built by Takurou Takeda at Provile in Sayo-gun, Hyogo, Japan. The two-door roadster came from the factory with a 659 cc JB-DET turbocharged inline-four that made 63 horsepower and 81 lb-ft of torque. Takurou opted to go with a 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four from a Nissan S13. The engine makes 400 horsepower thanks to a TD06-20G turbocharger and Trust Greddy E-Manage ECU. The drivetrain consists of a Nissan FS5R five-speed manual transmission connected to a R200 rear end with a Nismo LSD. The Copen rides on a Nissan S14 suspension and stops thanks to Skyline R32 brakes.

Source: Provile and lead photo by Shakotan Today via One Lap Heros FB page