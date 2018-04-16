For Sale: 1981 Opel Kadett with a Turbo C20XE Inline-Four

This 1981 Opel Kadett C is for sale on Facebook in Rybnik, Poland for 60,000 PLN or about $17,882. The vehicle only weighs 650 kg (1433 lb) thanks to a tube chassis, striped interior, aluminum floors, fiberglass front, and polycarbonate windows. The engine is a 2.0 L C20XE inline-four that the owner estimates will make 600+ horsepower on a proper tune. The engine features lightweight crankshaft, Techno 5 forged rods, stock C20LET pistons, ported head, Cat Cams 299 camshafts, and Garrett GT35 turbocharger. More details on the Kadett listed below.
Full Specs:
Car:
1981 Opel Kadett C coupe
Engine:
C20XE inline-four
custom oil squirters on the bottom of the piston
lightweight crankshaft
Techno 5 forged connecting rods
stock C20LET pistons redundant
Coscast head porting
Cat Cams 299 camshafts (solid lifters)
solid lifters
Supertech valves and springs
custom oil sump
Astra G oil pump
custom intake manifold
custom exhaust manifold Flange t4
Garrett GT35 turbocharger
short exhaust
the preliminary map is (VEMS) the car fires – need remap to drive
estimated power 600+ hp
Fuel:
injectors 440 ccm + 1400 ccm
2x Bosch fuel pumps
E85 fuel
custom fuel tank
Drivetrain:
Radzikowski clutch
shortened rear end
Chassis:
tube frame chassis
Body:
aluminum floors
aluminum door panels
fiberglass front
polycarbonate windows
Tires:
M/T slicks 15×10 rear
15×4 front
Weight:
650 kg (1433 lb)
Source: Czorny Marcin FB album via Piotr
