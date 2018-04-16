For Sale: 1981 Opel Kadett with a Turbo C20XE Inline-Four

This 1981 Opel Kadett C is for sale on Facebook in Rybnik, Poland for 60,000 PLN or about $17,882. The vehicle only weighs 650 kg (1433 lb) thanks to a tube chassis, striped interior, aluminum floors, fiberglass front, and polycarbonate windows. The engine is a 2.0 L C20XE inline-four that the owner estimates will make 600+ horsepower on a proper tune. The engine features lightweight crankshaft, Techno 5 forged rods, stock C20LET pistons, ported head, Cat Cams 299 camshafts, and Garrett GT35 turbocharger. More details on the Kadett listed below.

Full Specs:

Car:

1981 Opel Kadett C coupe

Engine:

C20XE inline-four

custom oil squirters on the bottom of the piston

lightweight crankshaft

Techno 5 forged connecting rods

stock C20LET pistons redundant

Coscast head porting

Cat Cams 299 camshafts (solid lifters)

solid lifters

Supertech valves and springs

custom oil sump

Astra G oil pump

custom intake manifold

custom exhaust manifold Flange t4

Garrett GT35 turbocharger

short exhaust

the preliminary map is (VEMS) the car fires – need remap to drive

estimated power 600+ hp

Fuel:

injectors 440 ccm + 1400 ccm

2x Bosch fuel pumps

E85 fuel

custom fuel tank

Drivetrain:

Radzikowski clutch

shortened rear end

Chassis:

tube frame chassis

Body:

aluminum floors

aluminum door panels

fiberglass front

polycarbonate windows

Tires:

M/T slicks 15×10 rear

15×4 front

Weight:

650 kg (1433 lb)

Source: Czorny Marcin FB album via Piotr