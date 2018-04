B is for Build released another update on the 1973 Datsun 240Z project. The goal of the project is to restore the 240Z and install a 5.0 L S85 V10 and SMG transmission from a 2007 BMW M5. In this episode Chris explains he will use more the engine and transmission from the M5. He plans on using the front and rear suspension, subframes, electronics, rear end, dash, and even seats.

Source: B is for Build