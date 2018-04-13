Toyota 86 with a VK56 V8

This Toyota 86 was built by V-Sport in Arndell Park, New South Wales to compete in Time Attack. The car was powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L 4U-GSE/FA20 flat-four that made 350 kW (469 hp) to the wheels on 24 psi of boost. The team discovered when the boost went over 25 psi the heads began to lift. So they decided to replace the flat-four with a built Nissan VK56 V8. The engine makes 800 horsepower thanks to CNC ported heads, Bryant Racing billet crank, JE 13:1 pistons, forged rods, Kelly Racing V8 supercar intake manifold, and custom equal-length headers. Behind the engine sits a custom bellhousing, AP Racing carbon clutch, and Samsonas sequential transmission. The new engine helped the team finish third in Modified Class and quickest NA RWD vehicle at Phillip Island Grand Prix for Vic Time Attack.

Source: V-Sport and Fullboost