1979 Camaro with a turbo 1JZ inline-six

When Andy Peterson wanted something different for his 1979 Camaro Z28 he turned to Jeremy Baye and his talented fabricators at 1945 Speed and Custom in Troy, New York. There his Camaro received a 1970 front end conversion with RS split-bumper, custom front spoiler and rear diffuser. Although those changes make for a unique project, what that really sets this apart from other second-generation Camaros is the power plant. Jeremy installed a 2.5 L 1JZ VVT-i inline-six connected to a Nissan 350Z six-speed manual transmission. The engine makes 485 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque to the wheels thanks to larger injectors, Tomei turbocharger and camshafts. The Camaro rides on a RideTech upgraded suspension and Wilwood 14-inch rotor with six-piston calipers in front and 12-inch rotors with four-piston calipers in rear.

Source: 1945 Speed and Custom FB page, Jeremy Baye, and 1320Video FB post