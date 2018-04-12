For Sale: BMW E30 with a Supercharged F20 Inline-Four

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This BMW E30 is for sale on eBay in Whaley Bridge, United Kingdom for £13,500 or about $19,214. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L F20 inline-four from a Honda S2000 with a Rotrex C38 supercharger thanks to a TTS Performance supercharger kit. The combination makes 365 horsepower on low boost for dependability but can produce 450+ horsepower on full boost. Injector Dynamics 740 cc injectors feed the engine through a HRC Performance fuel system controlled by a AEM stand-alone ECU. The drivetrain consists of a S2000 six-speed manual transmission and rear end with a Kaaz 1.5 way LSD and 4.10 gears mounted using custom rear subframe. The E30 rides on adjustable coilovers, adjustable rear controls arms, E36 steering with a E46 purple tag rack, E36 M3 Evo disc brakes and M3 hubs.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) via Piotr