Piaggio Ape with a Honda CB600F Engine

Loris Rosati built and races in his modified Piaggio Ape. The Piaggio Ape started being built in 1948 and over the years different models came with gasoline and diesel engines ranging from 50 cc to 422 cc. Whatever engine originally came in Loris’ Ape it wasn’t powerful enough so he replaced it with a 599 cc inline-four from a Honda CB600F (Hornet) that makes 94-102 horsepower and 46 lb-ft of torque. Watch as Loris drives his modified Ape at the 2018 Italian Historic Cars event in Camaiore, Italy or enjoy more videos on Loris’ YouTube channel.

Source: Loris Rosati FB page and 19Bozzy92