B is for Build is back with another update on the 1973 Datsun 240Z project. The goal of the project is to restore the 240Z and install a 5.0 L S85 V10 and SMG transmission from a 2007 BMW M5. In this episode Chris shows off the 240Z and takes measurements of the BMW V10 to see if it will fit. You can also watch part 3 and part 4.

Source: B is for Build