1965 Ford F-100 with a LS2 V8

This 1965 Ford F-100 is for sale on eBay in Woodbury, New Jersey with a current bid of $55,050. The truck took three years to build and only has 150 miles on the odometer since finished. Under the hood sits a 6.0 L LS2 V8 with a mild camshaft connected to a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission and rebuilt Ford rear end. The truck rides on a Mustang II front with rack and pinion steering, air suspension, and disc brakes. Other upgrades include new stainless exhaust, glass, interior, and Vintage HVAC system.

