AWD Suzuki Swift with a Turbo VR6

MK2 VRT is a company in Chwaszczyno, Poland that specializes in powerful VR6 engines such as the one found in this 1010 hp AWD Golf. The owner of this Suzuki Swift wanted a similarly powerful engine and drivetrain work. So MK2 VRT built the Swift a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 (3.2 L block/ 2.8 L crank) and tuned it using a Ecumaster EMU BLACK ECU. Power goes to all four wheels thanks to a 4-Motion drivetrain using an Audi A3 8P rear suspension and Haldex differential. MK2 VRT states the car reaches 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.29 seconds.

Source: MK2 VRT via Piotr