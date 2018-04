B is for Build started a new project series where the goal is to swap a 5.0 L S85 V10 and SMG transmission from a wrecked 2007 BMW M5 into a 1973 Datsun 240Z. In this episode Chris goes over the BMW M5 he purchased from Copart and starts disassembly. You can also watch part 2 video here.

Source: B is for Build via Piotr