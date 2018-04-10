Supra with an Audi Turbo Inline-Five

Tony Averstedt is a professional drifter who competes in Sweden in his Toyota Supra Mk4. Instead of a 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six under the hood, there is an 2.5 L Audi 20v (AAN) inline-five with a Precision 6466 turbocharger. The combination makes 840 horsepower and 1020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque. Behind the engine sits a Tilton twin-disc clutch and Samsonas sequential transmission. The suspension uses a Wisefab front kit and Öhlins adjustable coilovers.

Source: Averstedt Motorsport FB page and Snooken Recordings