For Sale: Bradley GT with a Hayabusa Engine

This 1969 Bradley GT is for sale in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada with an asking price of $9,000. Although owners could use whatever engine they wanted with their Bradley kit cars most were propelled by a Volkswagen air-cooled flat-four with a four-speed manual transmission. This model is powered by a 1,299 cc inline-four from a 1st generation Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle. The owner claims the engine is professionally built and runs off a Power Commander Auto Tune system. Behind the engine sits a Rancho heavy-duty transaxle with hardened input shaft and custom driveshaft. The unique vehicle also comes with new brakes, tires, and floor pans.

Source: Kijiji (click here if ad disappears) via OppositeLock