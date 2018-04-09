AWD BMW E36 with a Turbo M54 Inline-Six

This BMW E36 was built by a group of talented mechanics and fabricators for Swedish Time Attack Championship (STAC) in the R-Tire class. The team chose to power the race car with a 3.0 L M54B30 inline-six that makes 700-800 horsepower thanks to a Precision 6766 turbocharger. The engine features CP forged pistons, PPF forged rods, ported head, stock cams, Supertech oversized valves and springs. Power went to all four wheels through an AWD drivetrain consisting of a front subframe from a E46 330Xi, manual transmission from a E34 525Xi, and rear subframe and rear end from a E39 M5. The car’s weight dropped to about 1,100 kg (2425 lb) thanks to a fiberglass body kit and interior delete. Unfortunately the car crashed while testing and the team started building a new E46 project using the E36 parts. However the project seems to be delayed or dead since the last update on the build thread was in 2015.

Source: Bimmers Forums (build thread) via Piotr