When this 1959 Autobianchi Bianchina rolled out of the factory it was powered by a 15 horsepower straight-twin engine. However ItsBenModified is installing a motorcycle engine, custom chassis and narrowed 1993 Miata suspension. In this episode he installs steering wheel support, switches, tail lights repair and installation. Then the car drives under its own power for the first time.

Source: ItsBenModified