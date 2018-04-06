1954 Chevy Two-Ten with a LSx V8

This 1954 Chevy Two-Ten was built on nights and weekends by two friends in Maryland. They replaced the factory 235 ci “Blue Flame” inline-six and Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission with a 4.8 L LSx V8 and 4L60E automatic transmission from a 2004 GMC Sierra. They installed the engine using Trans Dapt 4196 mounts with LS-to-small-block adapter plates and modifying the exhaust manifolds. The LSx V8 is fed fuel from new lines and tank with a Walbro 255 pump and Corvette regulator. They also replaced the factory closed driveline with a 10-bolt rear end from a 1968 Camaro with 2.73 gears. The car still retains the factory steering, drum brakes, and leaf spring suspension.

Source: LS1Tech