Tristan Hewitt and Shane Kenna from WTFauto and QUICKSHIFT.tv in Perth, Australia started a new project series called Supra Supreme. They will be installing a 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 into a Toyota Supra Mk4 that will make 1,000 horsepower thanks to twin turbochargers. In this episode the team removes the 2JZ inline-six and builds temporary engine mounts to test engine placement.

Source: QUICKSHIFT