Škoda Citigo with a 2.0 L TDI Inline-Four and AWD Drivetrain

This Škoda Citigo was built by Darkside Developments in Barnsley, United Kingdom. The Citigo is a rebadged Volkswagen Up and comes with a naturally aspirated or turbocharged 1.0 L inline-three. However the creative mechanics at Darkside Developments replaced the inline-three with a 2.0 L 16v TDI inline-four (CFHD). The engine features Darkside ported head, stock pistons w/ 1.5 mm valve reliefs and PTG ceramic coating, Rosten H-beam rods, race camshaft, enlarged valves, upgraded valve springs, and 2000 bar injectors. The engine is making 280 horsepower from a Garrett GTB2260VK turbocharger however they expect it to make 360 horsepower and 450+ lb-ft of torque with a switch to a Garrett GTD2872VR turbocharger and direct port NOS system. The AWD drivetrain consists of a 02M/02Q six-speed manual transmission with upgraded gearset and forks, Darkside twin-plate clutch, Quaife LSD, custom driveshaft, and Quaife Gen 1 Haldex 4WD rear LSD. For more photos and specs please visit the project’s homepage or the build thread.

Source: Darkside Developments