For Sale: Custom Ford Fiesta with a Mid-Engine Kawasaki Inline-Four

This custom 1983 Ford Fiesta is for sale on eBay in Pinner, United Kingdom with a price of £14,000 or about $19,704. The project took five years to build and was on the cover of Classic Ford Magazine. The Fiesta body sits on a removable custom tube chassis with adjustable control arms and GAZ adjustable coilovers. Behind the driver sits a 1,199 cc inline-four from a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-12R that makes 200 horsepower fed by a Walbro 450 hp fuel pump. Also included in the sale (but not installed) is a Garrett GT30 turbo, turbo manifold, and 330 cc injectors which combined make for 400 horsepower. Power goes to the rear wheels through a billet clutch basket with HD plates and springs, West Garage Engineering LSD with alloy bearing carriers, and custom driveshafts. The car only weighs 560 kg (1234 lb) thanks to a stripped interior, lightweight door cards, plastic windows, aluminum firewall, fiberglass hood and trunk lid, and carbon fiber spoiler and bumper.

Source: eBay via Piotr