Jeep unveiled their Easter Jeep Safari concepts and one stand out was the 1965 Jeep Wagoneer. The luxury 4×4 rides on a boxed frame stretched five inches with Wrangler JK power steering and coilover suspension. They replaced the factory 230 cu in (3.8 L) Tornado inline-six that made 140 horsepower with a 5.7 L HEMI V8 making 345-390 horsepower. Power goes through a four-speed automatic to Dana 44 axles with locking diffs out to 33-inch mud-terrain tires.

Source: Jeep and Jalopnik