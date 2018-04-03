For Sale: 1998 Lincoln Town Car with Supercharged 5.0 L V8

This 1998 Lincoln Town Car is for sale in Orlando, Florida with an asking price of $7,500. Under the hood sits a stroked 5.0 L modular V8 that features a TEKSID 4.6 L aluminum block, forged crank, JE pistons, Eagle rods, 1996-1998 Cobra heads, Grand Am Cup camshafts, and Cobra throttle body. It makes 650 horsepower thanks to a Procharger D1-SC supercharger making 19 psi of boost. The drivetrain consists of a modified 4R70W automatic transmission, upgraded clutch, and Ford Racing diff with 3.08 gears.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via BangShift