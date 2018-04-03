1990 Audi with a Quad-Turbo LSx V8 Update 9

Deboss Garage is back with another episode on their 1990 Audi with a quad-turbocharged LSx V8. In part 15 the team covers the last bit of work needed before loading and driving to Florida for the Youtuber challenge. In this video the team shows off their new sponsors Pennzoil and Holley Performance, installs a Dominator EFI system, and heads to Motorama.

Source: Deboss Garage and @DebossGarage