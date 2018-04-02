BMW 2002 with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

Jonas Andersson is a member of Skogen Racing drag racing team in Sweden. He competes in a very fast BMW 2002 running a turbocharged M50 inline-six connected to a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission. He recently decided to go in a different direction and had a 4.0 L Barra inline-six shipped from Australia. Jonas will keep the boost from the BorgWarner S475 turbocharger low in the beginning making 700 horsepower eventually turning it up. The turbo is good for 1,100 horsepower.

Source: Skogen Racing FB page via Barra Turbo Conversion Enthusiasts