Nissan 350Z with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

Dariusz Łuczak is a talented fabricator and mechanic working at his company RAK Garage in Poland. Four years ago he installed a 2.5 L 1JZ inline-six into his Nissan 350Z that made 490 hp and 620 Nm (457.2 lb-ft) of torque. The combination made for a great drift machine however last year Dariusz set out to make even more. So he pulled the 1JZ and replaced it with a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six. The new engine features a VVTi head with BC spring kit, ECU Master ECU, DBW 90 mm throttle body, two Turbosmart 38 mm wastegates, and a JRSPEC GTX3582BB turbocharger. The engine is fed Shell V-Power 100 RON fuel through Bosch 980 cc injectors, two fuel lines, and three fuel pumps (two Bosch 044, one Meat & Doria). Dariusz is hoping a tune by KMS Engine will result in 600 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque.

Source: RAK Garage