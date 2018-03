This custom Mazda Miata is for sale in Ocean Beach, California with an asking price of $2,500. The 1990 Miata body rides on a Ford Bronco II chassis with a lift. The powertrain consists of a 2.8 L Cologne V6 that makes 115 horsepower connected to an automatic transmission and Bronco 4WD drivetrain.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via BangShift