Mike Finnegan uses his 1973 Chevy C30 ramp truck to haul his vehicles and its been seen several times on Roadkill. The truck came with a 454 ci big-block V8, TH400 three-speed automatic, and 4.11 gears which combine for 6 mpg when it’s towing. Mike has decided to solve the issue by installing a Cummins 6BT twin-turbo diesel inline-six capable of 650 hp and 47RH four-speed automatic with help from Power Driven Diesel and Diesel Conversion Specialists.

Source: Finnegan’s Garage