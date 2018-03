Retropower is back with another episode on the Ford Escort they are building for Gordon Murray. The Escort will be powered by a Cosworth Duratec inline-four connected to a Mazda MX-5 NC six-speed manual transmission and an independent rear suspension. In this episode the team visits Cosworth for a tour of their engine museum and see how they build and test new engines. Then they discuss interior designs with Gordon Murray.

Source: Retropower and Murray MK1 Escort FB page