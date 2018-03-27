For Sale: Merkur XR4Ti with a Ford 5.0 L V8

This 1985 Merkur XR4Ti is for sale in Charlotte, North Carolina for $7,600 or trade for a SVT Focus and cash or upright-style motorcycle. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Windsor V8 from a 1995 Mustang Cobra with a micro polished Ford Racing b203 camshaft, upgraded springs, high temp Teflon coated heads, Edelbrock Torker intake manifold with Holley 650 carburetor. The drivetrain consists of a rebuilt Ford Motorsports T5 manual transmission, custom driveshaft, Ford 8.8-inch rear end with Torsen LSD and 4.10 gears. Other upgrades include SVE Cobra aluminum radiator, tubular front end, Ford Motrosports of Europe adjustable struts, Sierra wagon sway bars, custom carbon fiber hood, 4-point roll cage, SVT Focus/Contour rotors with GTi calipers.

Source: Grassroots Motorsports and Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via OppositeLock