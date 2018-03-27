Mercedes SLK with a Judd V8

This special race car called the Mercedes-Judd SLK340 was built by Reto Meisel and his team at Meisel Motorsport with help from Mercedes tuning house Carlsson Germany. The car’s engine is a 3.4 L Judd DB V8 from a LMP2 that makes 610 horsepower and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque. The video below shows Reto setting the record for Touring Car Class at the St. Ursanne – Les Rangiers HillClimb. For more details, photos, and videos please visit our previous article.

Source: SLK340 FB page and HillClimb Monsters