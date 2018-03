The BMW M12 is a turbocharged 1.5 L inline-four built for Formula One and used by several teams. BMW based the engine on the M10 and estimated to produce 1,400+ horsepower in qualifying trim with BMW Motorsport GmbH Technical Director Paul Rosche saying it pegged the dyno at 1,280 horsepower. Watch as talented mechanics build an iconic engine for the Brabham BMW BT52 F1 race car.

Source: Car TV via OppositeLock