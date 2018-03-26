Toyota Starlet with a Hayabusa Inline-Four

The Sanderson racing team (Kevin Sanderson, Michael Sanderson and Paul Sanderson) from New Zealand compete in Rallysprint and hill climb with their Toyota Starlet KP61. The little race car is powered by a 1.3 L inline-four from a Suzuki Hayabusa that makes 200 horsepower at 11,400 rpm. The engine is stock except for Wossner H-beam rods and custom stainless steel headers. The drivetrain consists of the Hayabusa six-speed transmission, custom driveshaft, Toyota AE86 rear end with TRD LSD and 3.55 gears. It backs up thanks to a Roadstercycle reverse unit. View more details and photos of the Starlet on their Facebook page or the Speedhunters’ article from 2015.

Source: Hayabusa Starlet and HillClimb Monsters