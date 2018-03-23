Mazda R100 with a Turbo 20B Three-Rotor

This wild 1972 Mazda R100 was built by Rod Nielsen from Hot Rod’s Restos in Abbotsford, British Columbia. He is the same mane responsible for the crazy International Loadstar with a twin-turbo LS3 V8 we featured in 2015. The R100 is powered by a 2.0 L 20B three-rotor built by Force-Fed Performance. The engine features bridgeporting, lightened rotors, Rotary Works 90 mm throttle body, BorgWarner S400SX-E 76 mm turbocharger, and Microtech LT-16c ECU. It makes 700 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque on a low boost setting of 18 psi of boost with a goal of eventually making 1,000+ horsepower. The engine is fed E85 fuel through six injectors (three 1300 cc primary, three 2000 cc secondary) by three Aeromotive 340 high pressure fuel pumps. The engine sends power through a Competition Clutch 7.25-inch twin-disc clutch, T56 Magnum six-speed manual, QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft, Winters 10-inch quick-change rear end with a Torsen limited-slip diff and 3.52 gears, to six tires out back. More details on the project can be viewed at CarBuff Network.

Source: Hot Rod’s Restos and Force-Fed Performance Turbos & Tuning via Kamikaze Drift