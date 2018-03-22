RWD Mini with a BMW V8

EDM Racing in Bicester, Oxfordshire, UK is building a very unique second generation Mini Hatch (R56) for David Power owner of Powerflex. The car is receiving a complete powertrain swap and RWD conversion. Power will come from a 4.0 L S65B40 V8 connected to a Getrag M-DCT seven-speed transmission both from a BMW E92 M3. The V8 makes 414 horsepower (309 kW) and 300 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. The Mini will ride on Subaru Impreza subframes in the front and rear. Follow the project’s progress on its FB page.

Source: Vini’ the Powerflex V8 Mini via Jalopnik