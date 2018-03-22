For Sale : 1982 AMC Spirit with a Supercharged Chevy V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1982 AMC Spirit is for sale on eBay with a current bid of $27,100 in Hicksville, New York. Sticking out of the fiberglass hood is a blower connected to a Chevy 355 ci that makes 650 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. The engine also had a nitrous system that has not been connected. Behind the engine sits a Turbo 400 automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.10 gears. Other upgrades include driveshaft loop, line lock, disc brakes, adjustable coilovers, 20×11.5 front and 20×13.5 rear wheels.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) via Bangshift