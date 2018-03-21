Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow with a Supercharged Chevy V8

This custom pro-street 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow was built by PJP-Design in Finland. The only thing left original on this is the body which covers a custom tube chassis, roll cage, and leather interior. Sticking out of the hood is a 14-71 Mooneyham supercharger on top of two 1150 cfm Holley Dominator carbs and a 462 ci Chevy big-block V8. Power goes to the rear wheels through a Lenco transmission. This unique vehicle can also be yours for 890,000 ISK or about $108,126.

