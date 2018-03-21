For Sale: Subaru BRZ with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

This 2015 Subaru BRZ race car is for sale with an asking price of $65,000 or trade Mitsubishi Evo X with manual five-speed and cash. They built the BRZ for time attack racing powered by a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six that made 670 hp (500 kW) to the rear wheels on low boost from a BorgWarner EFR 9180 turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission, custom driveshaft, and Cusco LSD in the factory BRZ rear end. For more photos, videos, and specs please see our previous article.

Source: The 2JZ BRZ FB page