Nissan R32 with a Twin-Turbo LS1 V8 – Part 1

The Skid Factory is back with a new project. This time around the team is helping a friend with his 1993 Nissan Skyline R32. The Skyline went through two engines, the factory RB20 inline-six and then a turbo VQ30 V6. The team considered several different engines before settling on a twin-turbo LS1 V8. In this episode the team works on the oil pan, radiator support, mounts, and crossmember.
Source: MCMTV2
4 Comments
Wayne Thomas
But is it still awd?
swaptastic
I believe this model came from the factory as RWD.
Ivo
I’m sorry,
I consider this swap as a step down
Chris
From the RB20 it came with stock, or the VG30ET it was repowered with after the stock engine self-destructed? This is just a standard RWD 4-door R32, not anything particularly rare or desirable.