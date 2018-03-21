Nissan R32 with a Twin-Turbo LS1 V8 – Part 1



The Skid Factory is back with a new project. This time around the team is helping a friend with his 1993 Nissan Skyline R32. The Skyline went through two engines, the factory RB20 inline-six and then a turbo VQ30 V6. The team considered several different engines before settling on a twin-turbo LS1 V8. In this episode the team works on the oil pan, radiator support, mounts, and crossmember.

Source: MCMTV2

    • Chris

      From the RB20 it came with stock, or the VG30ET it was repowered with after the stock engine self-destructed? This is just a standard RWD 4-door R32, not anything particularly rare or desirable.

