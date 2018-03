Flat Specialities in Bréhal, France specializes in restoring Volkswagen and Porsche vehicles. The company is not afraid of combining the two. They are in the middle of the project that involves installing a Beetle body over Porsche Boxster underpinnings. The Boxster is a first generation model with a 2.5 L flat-six that makes 201 horsepower.

Source: Flat Specialities via One Lap Heroes