This 1975 AMC Pacer is receiving a serious power plant upgrade. The owner is installing a 6.0 L L76 V8 with a 1.9 L supercharger off a LSA V8. The LSA V8 makes 556-580 horsepower and 551-556 lb-ft of torque with 200 cc more displacement so you can guess how wild the 3,000 lb car could be with that level of power. Backing the V8 up will be a 6L80E automatic transmission, custom driveshaft, and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. Follow the project’s progress on Pro-Touring.

Source: Pro-Touring