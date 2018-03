Milan Bubnič has several Slovenian hillclimb championships thanks to his talented driving and his Lancia Delta HF Integrale. The car no longer runs the factory inline-four but instead runs a turbocharged 2.2 L inline-five that uses parts from a Fiat Coupe and makes 600 horsepower. Enjoy the sounds this inline-five makes climbing up the mountain.

Source: Milan Bubnič HBB Motorsport and HillClimb Monsters