Foxbody Mustang with a Dodge Neon Turbo Inline-Four

This Foxbody Mustang was built to race by the owner and JMB Performance in Hillsboro, Missouri. Under the hood sits one of JMB Performance’s Neon SRT-4 inline-four capable of 800 horsepower. The engine features a bored and decked block, Wiseco forged pistons, Crower connecting rods, Ishihara-Johnson crank scraper, valve work, and Garrett GT40/42R turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission, ProTorque converter, and built Ford 8.8-inch rear end.
Source: JMB Performance & Powdercoat via The Grunt 1993 Foxbody Mustang
Leave a Reply