VW Golf with Two VR6 Engines

On the front and back of this Volkswagen Golf Mk3 is a badge that says VR12. That’s because this hatch has one VR6 in the front and one VR6 in the back. Each engine features a SP Stage 3 block, SCCH ported 12V heads, larger valves, titanium retainers, solid lifters, TT 288 solid cams, and Garrett Gen2 GTX3584RS turbocharger. The combination is capable of 1,000 horsepower per engine. Dual drive-by-wire switches allow either both engines or a single engine to be controlled with the accelerator pedal. The drivetrain consists of a Clutch Masters 850 series twin disc clutch, 02M FSR transmission with upgraded gears, Peloquin differential, and Driveshaft shop Stage 5 axles going to 17-inch Hoosier slicks. The car went low-9’s several times in 2017 (9.142 sec at 163.81 mph, 9.136 sec at 162.22 mph) however the owner is hoping some recent changes will get it into the 8’s in 2018. Follow the project’s progress at @R58VRT

