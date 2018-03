JA Motorsports calls their Tata Nano creation the Super Nano. The little car rides on a tube chassis with Formula 3 suspension and brakes. The Nano comes from the factory with a 624 cc two-cylinder that makes 37 horsepower however the Super Nano is powered by a 1.3 L inline-four from a motorcycle that makes 230 horsepower at 14,000 rpm. Power goes to the rear slicks through a six-speed sequential transaxle.

Source: Autocar India via Jalopnik