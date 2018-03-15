Campagna T-Rex with a Motus V4

Fuller Moto in Atlanta, Georgia is building a special Campagna T-Rex. The T-Rex featured a variety of motorcycle engines during its production including a Suzuki GSX-R1100 inline-four, Kawasaki ZX-11, ZX-12R, and ZX-14 inline-four, Harley-Davidson V-twin, and BMW K1600 inline-six. This 1200 lb vehicle will still be powered by a motorcycle engine however it will be with the unique American V4 built by Motus Motorcycles that makes 180 horsepower and 126 lb-ft.

Source: Motus Motorcycles FB page and American V4 FB page