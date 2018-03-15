1971 GMC 1500 with a LS3 V8

This 1972 GMC 1500 truck was built by Classic Car Studio Speed Shop in St. Louis, Missouri. The truck rides on the factory chassis with AccuAir air shocks and Wilwood 14-inch disc brakes. Under the hood sits a LS3 V8 with L92 heads, 102 mm throttle body, custom valve covers and intake manifold, controlled by a Holley Dominator EFI system. The drivetrain consists of a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission connected to a John’s Industries 9-inch Ford rear end with 3.90 gears.
Source: Classic Car Studio
