For Sale: 1971 MGB with a Honda S2000 Inline-Four

This 1971 MGB GT is for sale on eBay in San Antonio, Texas with a starting bid of $7,500 and buy-it-now of $11,500. They replaced the factory engine and transmission with a 2.0 L F20C inline-four and six-speed manual transmission from a 2000 Honda S2000. The engine is stock except for a remote oil filter and air conditioning compressor. Other changes include custom driveshaft, upgraded brakes, 1990’s Miata seats, and new springs and shocks.

